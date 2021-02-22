HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,851 shares of company stock worth $9,895,559 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 173,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,995. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

