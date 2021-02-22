Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.87 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $91.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

