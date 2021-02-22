Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.