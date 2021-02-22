Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
