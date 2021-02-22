HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 199,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

HTBI stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

