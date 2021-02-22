Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $123.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $116.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 427,258 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.