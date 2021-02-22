Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 287,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

