Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,307 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,307 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.42. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

