Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th.
Shares of HCCI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,315. The company has a market capitalization of $632.46 million, a PE ratio of 129.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
