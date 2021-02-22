Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Henry Schein stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

