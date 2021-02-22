Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $232.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

