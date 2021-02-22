Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $55,723,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $7,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

Shares of BL stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.49. 3,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,806. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

