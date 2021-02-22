Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,856 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $77,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,849. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

