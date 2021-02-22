HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Reaches $530.31 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $530.31 million and approximately $131,030.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036826 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006076 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020537 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.