Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $924.94 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $924.94 million and approximately $105.92 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00234697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011747 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,174,647,146 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

