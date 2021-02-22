Head to Head Contrast: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) vs. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bit Digital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $15.47, suggesting a potential downside of 49.52%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 21.69% 38.38% 11.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and 360 DigiTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $4.59 million 70.65 -$9.47 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 3.39 $359.33 million $2.39 12.82

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.89, indicating that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.