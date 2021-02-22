HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 324,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.