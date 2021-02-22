HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $177.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

