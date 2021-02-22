HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases 95 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

WMT stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

