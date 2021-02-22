HashCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $328,786.93 and approximately $75,968.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00755087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00060987 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.54 or 0.04390808 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

