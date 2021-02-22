Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.