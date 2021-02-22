Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,355 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

