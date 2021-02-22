Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.60. 1,153,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,684,518. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

