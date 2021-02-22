Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $97.14. 414,181 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

