Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $289,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 226,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

