Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,650 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.