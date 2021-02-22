H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HLUYY opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.