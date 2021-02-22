Gunma Bank Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

