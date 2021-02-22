GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $386,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 918.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $459,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $189.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $2,493,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

