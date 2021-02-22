GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,328 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.