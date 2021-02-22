GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. GasLog Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

