GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $311.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

