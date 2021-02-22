GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,022 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 787,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 115.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 974,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.54 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.