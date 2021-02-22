Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TV opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

