Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,284 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.