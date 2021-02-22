Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $212.24 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

