Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.35.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and a 200 day moving average of $248.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $335.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

