Greenleaf Trust Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

