Greenleaf Trust Acquires 525 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.