Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 216,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,974,000 after buying an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $182.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

