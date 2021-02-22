Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $84,491,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $20,155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

