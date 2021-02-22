Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,743,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

