Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

