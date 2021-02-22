Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,655 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $32,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $152.05 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,796.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,073 shares of company stock worth $11,685,596. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

