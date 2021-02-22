Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $532.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

