Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,071.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,901.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,697.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.