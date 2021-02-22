Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $275.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.03 and its 200 day moving average is $267.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

