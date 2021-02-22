Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,178 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 7,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,010,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $96.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $106.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

