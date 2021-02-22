GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $363,384.08 and $214.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00759791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061527 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.47 or 0.04444684 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

