goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $106.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

goeasy stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. goeasy has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

