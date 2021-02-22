goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$141.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$141.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$140.25.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$125.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.97.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 9.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.